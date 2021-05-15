Praana Vayu website launched

Hyderabad

15 May 2021 23:14 IST

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat on Saturday launched Praana Vayu Seva (oxygen supply) and Plasma donation web page.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhagwat said that they have been serving the community in every possible manner since the pandemic started — be it the food distribution to the needy, free cab service for non-medical emergencies, free ambulance to patients, psycho social counselling services, adoption of orphanages and old-age homes, last ride services and so on.

He said that 77 personnel of Rachakonda Commissionerate have donated plasma to the needy.

“While the convalescent plasma therapy is widely prescribed by doctors for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients, there is a huge demand for plasma. Of the requests received from the public to the Covid control Room, 70% of them pertain to plasma requirement,” he said.

Rachakonda police are trying to reach out to whomever possible, the huge demand can be met only if the donors come forward, he said.

Due to apprehensions with respect to plasma donation or due to lack of a proper platform to connect, many potential donors are losing the chance to save the lives of many people, Mr Bhagwat said.

He launched the webpage https://donateplasma.rksc.in developed in association with Rachakonda Security Council.

The donors can register themselves and those who require plasma also can register their request via link. The needy can call Rachakonda Covid Control room at 9490617234 and fill in the request form, uploading the documents, and obtain the cylinder for a limited period.