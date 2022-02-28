PowerPoint presentation on SHE teams, Hawk Eye mobile app

In an effort to raise awareness about the Telangana police’s technology-based tools/apps designed to ensure the safety and security of women, the Karimnagar police on Monday conducted an awareness meeting at University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Satavahana University, here.

Participating in the meeting held as part of anti-ragging campaign at the LMD campus, Karimnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Tula Srinivasa Rao explained the salient features of Hawk Eye mobile app such as “Women travel made safe” and “SOS button” for accessing help during emergency situations.

He gave a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the services of the Telangana SHE teams and utility of Hawk Eye mobile app., which allows the users get help from the nearest police station or patrol teams at a click of the SOS button while in emergency or distress situations.

Satavahana University Registrar M Varaprasad, Assistant Registrar Y Kishore, the college principal B Bhagya Lakshmi and others were present.