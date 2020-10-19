Power utility braces for more rain

Supply stopped to consumers under 139 transformers in inundated areas

With the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Greater Hyderabad limits over the next two-three days, the Southern Power Distribution Company has kept 189 section-level disaster management teams available for emergency duties round-the-clock.

Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy stated on Monday that each team would comprise 25 trained staff to attend to emergency calls related to power supply so that interruption-free supply is ensured to areas wherever there was no problem of power installations. He explained that power supply was stopped to consumers under 139 distribution transformers in the south and central circles due to inundation of streets and cellars of apartments.

Along with senior officials of the Discom, Mr. Reddy went round several inundated colonies where works for restoration of power supply were going on. He said 20 distribution transformers and 42 electrical poles were damaged in Hafeezbaba Nagar and 7 transformers and 22 poles were damaged in Nadeem Colony.

The Discom staff were taking up the restoration works in shift basis in the inundated areas to ensure power supply at the earliest.

“We are repairing/replacing the damaged electrical transmission and distribution equipment with our (Discom/Government) funds and are not charging the consumers anything,” Mr. Raghuma Reddy said adding that people could call and complain on number 100 and 1912 if anybody demands money for outdoor repairs.

Helpline numbers

Besides, people could also send messages (SMS) on such demand of money for outdoor repair/restoration works on numbers 94408 13836 (CGM Metro Zone), 94408 13842 (CGM Rangareddy Zone), 83319 98335 (CGM Rural Zone) and 83319 98336 (CGM Medchal Zone).

He asked people not to touch electrical poles, conductor (transmission cables), transformers, and call the Discom staff for attending any power supply related need.

People could also call on control room numbers 73820 72104, 73820 72106 and 73820 71574, TSSPDCL mobile app, Urja Mitra app for lodging complaints on power supply related issues.

Directors of Southern Discom T. Srinivas, J. Srinivas Reddy, S. Swamy Reddy, CGM Metro Zone Narasimha Swamy, SE Khaja Abul Rahman and others accompanied the CMD during the affected areas’ visit.