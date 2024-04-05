Power supply restored to Uppal stadium in Hyderabad late on Thursday night

April 05, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad was restored late on Thursday night. Electricity Board officials disconnected power supply to the stadium yesterday demanding payment of ₹1.67 crore pending dues. The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to be held at the stadium today.

Despite the disruption, the training sessions of the teams continued as generator powered lights and floodlights. The power supply was restored late on Thursday night.