‘Power supply restoration taken up on war footing’

Supply still cut off to consumers under purview of 45 transformers

All power utilities, particularly the two Discoms, in the State are engaged in power supply restoration works on war , said chairman and managing director of TS-Transco and TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao. Power supply was either stopped as a precautionary measure or snapped with washing away/damage to transmission and distribution installations.

Mr. Rao reviewed the progress of restoration works here on Wednesday and stated heavy rain and floods had caused extensive damage to the T&D network such as distribution transformers, poles, high tension and low tension transmission lines across the State, particularly in GHMC/HMDA areas. The damage was on account of rain and floods during the last two weeks, Mr. Rao said, adding that power utilities had been striving hard to restore power supply to all the affected areas.

However, the work had become challenging, particularly in the twin cities as power installations in low-lying areas still remain inundated, posing safety threat in the event of restoration of supply.

Besides, water in the cellars of several apartments in such areas had also been a hurdle in restoring power supply, he explained.

In GHMC are 15 out of the 286 sub-stations were affected but all of them were restored. Besides, of the 2,927 11-KV feeders, 754 were affected and rectified and among the nearly 1.18 lakh distribution transformers, 1,170 out of 1,215 affected transformers were rectified and 45 were still waterlogged. The transformers to which power supply could not be restored so far include 20 in apartments and 25 in other residential areas.

Of 8,73 lakh electrical poles in GHMC, 1,296 were affected but 1,264 of those were repaired/ restored.

He stated that three nodal officers had been appointed to oversee the restoration works and people could contact on them regarding power supply related problems. The nodal officers were entrusted the duty of monitoring the rectification works across the State. The contact numbers of the nodal officers are: 94408-13856 (TSSPDCL areas), 94408-11210 (TSNPDCL areas) and 94913-98550 (TS-Transco).