Hyderabad

Power supply hit in many areas

Disaster management teams pressed into service

Power supply in several areas in the city was disrupted on Saturday evening following heavy winds and rain. Electrical conductor was snapped after tree branches fell on it at several places.

Poles damaged

According to officials of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL), the falling of tree branches has damaged 50 electric poles and seven distribution transformers went out of order due to the heavy rain/winds.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Discom G. Raghuma Reddy said power supply was disrupted in the areas under 27 11-KV feeders including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Greenlands, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Erragadda, S.R. Nagar and Mehdipatnam areas.

About 100 personnel of the disaster management teams of the distribution companies (discoms) were pressed into service immediately to restore power supply.

Emergency numbers

The discom officials asked people to contact on emergency phone numbers 1912 and 100 or the local fuse off call offices to complain about problems, if any, in power supply.

