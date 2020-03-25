‘Power staff should not be harassed by police’

Irrespective of repeated advocacy by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the police enforcing lockdown in Telangana, the men in uniform appear to be unmindful of the clear instructions to allowing personnel of essential services such as civic administration, medical and health, media, water supply, power supply and others discharging their duties, without any obstruction and harassment.

After the bitter experience of media and medical and health personnel, including doctors, personnel of power utilities, who are required to maintain interruption-free power supply, have also been put to such harassment at different places across the State.

According to Chairman and MD of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, it has come to their notice that personnel of power utilities were obstructed, harassed and even beaten up at several places across the State when they were on their way to attend to their duties. He requested the police to give proper and clear instructions to all their personnel to allow those engaged in essential services when they produce their ID card.

He suggested police to take into consideration instructions of the State government to allow these personnel of essential services discharge their duties so that they, as part of the society, could play their role in fighting the dreaded infectious disease.