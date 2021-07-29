Hyderabad

Power staff oppose electricity bill

Power employees and engineers held a State-level meet opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021 here on Thursday and in support of one-day strike/work boycott on August 10 demanding withdrawal of the bill aimed at privatising the distribution sector.

Speakers at the meeting, who included the functionaries of various associations of electricity employees and engineers, alleged that the Centre is planning to pass the bill in the ongoing session of Parliament. They stated that apart from privatising the distribution sector, the bill is against the interests of the consumers and employees with the possibility of increased energy charges and lack of job security.

The speakers contended that the move to de-license power distribution is no way to ensure efficient and cost-effective electricity supply to the citizens. The objective of choice to consumers would not be fulfilled until the reforms are designed scrupulously taking into account the ground realities, they observed.


