Power staff blamed for dalit farmer’s suicide attempt

KHAMMAM

04 January 2021 00:14 IST

The Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) district committee has demanded stringent action against those allegedly responsible for driving a young Dalit farmer to attempt suicide at Putanithanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal on Saturday.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the KVPS district secretary N Manohar alleged that the TSNPDCL field staff concerned disconnected agricultural service connection of the Dalit farmer A Koteswara Rao, 26, at Putanithanda despite the latter's repeated requests to give some time to produce the bill receipt of the customer charges on December 30.

"The staff further lodged a police complaint against the farmer by levelling false allegations against him," he charged, alleging that the farmer consumed pesticide at his house on Saturday unable to bear the "vindictive attitude" of the staff towards him and worried over the fate of his chilli crop.

He was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital the same day, where his condition was stated to be serious, Mr Manohar said, demanding that better medicare be provided to the farmer to save his life and stern action be initiated against those "responsible" for his plight.

Meanwhile, the sources in the TSNPDCL denied the charges made by the KVPS leaders against the field staff concerned.

“The staff disconnected agricultural service connection when the farmer failed to produce the receipt towards payment of the long pending dues of customer charges only and not consumption charges as power supply for agriculture is free,” an official of the TSNPDCL Khammam circle said, alleging that the farmer obstructed the staff from discharging their duties.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040 66202000)