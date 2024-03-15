Power-loom workers union stages day-long hunger strike in Sircilla

March 15, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Members of the CITU-affiliated Power-loom Workers’ Union on Friday staged a 24-hour hunger strike in Sircilla demanding urgent steps by the government to place fresh orders for production of Bathukamma saris and other fabric to mitigate the financial woes of the power-loom workers in the textile town.

Addressing the demonstrators, the union leaders said thousands of power-loom workers in the textile hub were facing severe financial crisis due to a lack of regular work.

They sought immediate intervention by the government to ensure bulk orders for the mutually aided cooperative societies (MACS) of weavers and the small scale industries (SSIs) to provide regular employment to weavers and workers.

