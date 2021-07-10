Power generation stopped at Nagarjunasagar as inflows recede

A total 140 million units of power generated till Friday night since June 29

With receding inflows from the upstream Srisailam Project, the TSGenco halted power generation at the Nagarjunasagar hydroelectric power plant on Saturday.

According to officials, a total 140 million units of power was generated till Friday night since June 29, when the production first began. “About 16 million units were generated each day at the rate of 2.6 tmc water utilisation. As at closing of the production, 140 million units of power was generated,” Superintending Engineer (O&M) Raghu Ram told The Hindu.

The Nagarjunasagar Project, a bone of contention between the Telugu States for respective Krishna water shares, had once again turned a ‘high tension zone’ on June 29 after TSGenco started early production of power. The last time the States faced off was in 2015, when police officials attacked each other in the Nagarjunasagar border town.

However, the NSP soon evolved as a symbol of amity in August 2019, when the then State Education Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and AP Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav participated in the joint release of water to the left and right bank canals respectively. “Kalasi unte kaladu sukhamu (living in unity gives happiness),” the Ministers said at the event, and credited Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the mutual relationship and development.

But the July power production proved that the unity was short-lived, evident in Mr. Reddy and Mr. Yadav’s heated statements, followed by the AP government passing a resolution, approaching the Centre and even its Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, against Telangana’s action.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, despite AP’s moves, had asserted that Telangana would put up an uncompromising fight for its rightful share of Krishna water and would start drawing 50% of 811 tmcft, as against the existing 66:34 share formula or 512 tmcft and 299 tmcft. He also vehemently opposed AP’s Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

On Saturday, as per figures available till evening, the Nagarjunasagar Project was holding water at 529.20 feet as against its full reservoir level of 590 feet. The inflows from Srisailam Project were nil and the outflow was being maintained at 18,146 cusecs.

At the K.L. Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project in the downstream of NSP, the water level stood at 171.25 feet and holding 40.16 tmcft water as against its full reservoir level of 175 feet and 45.77 tmcft capacity.