Power engineers oppose add-on report of Dharmadhikari Committee

Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TSPEA) has strongly opposed the supplementary report of the Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari Committee to its “final report” on the allocation of State-cadre employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and said it is “not acceptable” to them under any circumstances.

A meeting of the association chaired by its president P. Ratnakar Rao and secretary P. Sadanandam was held here on Thursday and resolved that they would not allow implementation of the supplementary report stating that it would bring back gross injustice to Telangana employees who were discriminated all through in combined AP. The meeting alleged that the supplementary report of the one-man committee was completely one-sided in favour of AP employees.

Stating that the supplementary report of the one-man committee had once again heaped huge injustice on the Telangana employees, they requested the managements of the power utilities, particularly Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco and TSTransco D. Prabhakar Rao to take every possible step to do justice them.

The TSPEA engineers pointed out that the “final report” and the “supplementary report” of the one-man committee were in total contradiction and appealed to the managements to take the matter to the notice of the State government. In the event, the AP utilities go ahead and allot the 655 employees back to Telangana, they would obstruct such employees from joining the duties in Telangana, they made it clear.

By allocating all the AP-native employees (1,157) back to Telangana, the Dharmadhikari Committee was forcing the Telangana power utilities into the hands of AP once again as they would hold all key positions if they were allowed to join here, the TSPEA meeting alleged. Besides, it would be a huge financial burden on the Telangana utilities, they said.

Although the one-man committee had allocated 502 employees to Telangana and 655 to AP out of the total of 1,157 AP-native employees, they had kept quiet only with a view to settle issue amicably, the office-bearers said. In addition, the Telangana utilities had also allowed 229 Telangana-native employees allotted to AP without any fuss, they noted.