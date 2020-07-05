Power bills for June full of errors, alleges Uttam

A day before the Congress planned massive protests across the State against the ‘inflated’ power bills of the three-month lockdown period, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking waiver and concessions in power bills.

Terming the power bills as an assault on people, he sought 100% waiver of electricity bills for the lockdown period for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and reduction in bill amount for others rectifying all the mistakes in the billing method.

“Similarly power bills, including fixed, minimum and regular charges of all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should also be waived off by 100% for the lockdown as they could not carry out any commercial activity during the lockdown period,” Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded in the open letter on Sunday.

He said out of 95 lakh power consumers in Telangana nearly 75 lakh are in the domestic category and almost 80% of them consume below 200 units per month.

They are primarily divided in three categories based on their consumption, 0-100 units, 100-200 units and 200 units and above. The tariff per unit is based on consumption and Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has approved the tariff for monthly basis. However, in violation of TSERC guidelines, the TSSPDCL has generated bills based on overall consumption done in 90 days.

Consequently, the consumers have been asked to pay ₹9 per unit instead of regular ₹4.3 per unit due to change in category based on total number of units consumed in 90-day period, he said.

Telescopic method

Mr. Reddy also demanded that the State government shift to the telescopic method of billing instead of continuing with the present non-telescopic method where people were forced to pay higher rates for less consumption.

The TPCC chief alleged that despite lakhs of consumers raising complaints about errors in their electricity bills, neither the TSSPDCL nor the energy department took any corrective measures.

Instead, the consumers were threatened with disconnection if they didn't pay the inflated and wrong bills on time. Pleas of opposition parties were also ignored, he said.