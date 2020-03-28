Poultry prices rise; mutton might soon go off the plate

Less than a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged people to consume non-vegetarian food to build strength and immunity against the novel coronavirus infection, prices of poultry have shot up, and mutton is unavailable at most markets.

Poultry prices, which had remained at rock bottom till a week ago over rumours that chicken consumption caused coronavirus, have drastically recovered now.

On Saturday, when several people abstain from non-vegetarian food for religious reasons, broiler chicken (skinless) was sold at ₹188 to ₹195 per kilogram across various brands.

“It will touch ₹200 tomorrow, and cross ₹250 over the next week,” G. Santhosh, a retailer of Sneha Chicken outlet in Kothapet postulated. Prices touched their nadir about two weeks ago, when a kilogram was sold at throw away prices of ₹20 to ₹30. “It was ₹50 per kg even last week. Attracted by the low prices, customers bought in large quantities, resulting in total clearance of poultry shelves. There will be scarcity till fresh chicks arrive,” says Mr. Santhosh.

Hovering at ₹150 per kilogram at the beginning of the week, the price rise was also aided by panic buying by consumers out of fear generated by lockdown.

Price of layer eggs too has recovered on equal terms, from ₹36 per dozen last week, up to ₹58 per dozen on Saturday.

Mutton, the preferred meat of true blue Hyderabadis, might soon go off the plate thanks to the scarcity generated by lockdown. Similar is the situation of beef too. The scarcity could prove to be a real dampener ahead of Ramzan month, which is as much looked forward to by pious Muslims as by gourmets from other religions.

The scarcity is attributed to the country-wide lockdown owing to which it has become difficult to bring in livestock.

“Animals have to be brought down from States such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, which has become impossible during the lockdown. Very small numbers are trickling in at the slaughter houses which too will become nil in the days to come,” an official from GHMC informed.

Md. Jahangir, a meat retailer, too says mutton will disappear from markets in the coming few days, as bringing the animals even from other districts within the State has become riskier.

“My own animals are stuck at Nalgonda, as the police is not allowing any trucks to pass by. Foreseeing this situation, I brought animals ahead of the lockdown. The last 12 are remaining and they too will be finished on Sunday. Thereafter, there will be no mutton sales,” he declares.