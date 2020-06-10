‘Pothireddypadu head regulator a threat to south Telangana’

KHAMMAM

TRS focusing only on development of Medak district spending crores of rupees: CPI

The Andhra Pradesh government’s move to upgrade Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to draw additional water from the Srisailam project posed a serious threat to about 11 lakh acres of ayacut under the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) left canal spread in Khammam and Nalgonda districts, said CPI State Assistant Secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

“The unilateral move will prove disastrous for ayacutdars of the NSP left canal and turn south Telangana into a desert,” he charged. He was addressing a dharna organised by the CPI district council here on Wednesday to protest against the AP government’s alleged move to “divert” additional water from Srisailam project.

“The TRS government’s apathy towards the impending danger is threatening the interests of farmers of south Telangana,” Mr Rao alleged. Persons at the helm in the State are solely focusing on the development of Medak district by spending thousands of crores, he charged, accusing the TRS regime of grossly neglecting the rest of districts in the State.

The CPI along with its frontal organisations will undertake a mass agitation if the TRS government fails to halt the “detrimental move” by the AP government and safeguard the interests of south Telangana’s farmers, he warned.