Postmen to soon deliver insurance policies

Letters, money orders and insurance! You read it right, besides delivering letters and money orders, the good old postman will in near future start selling insurance policies.

This looks imminent with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) saying it may consider lndia Post Payment Bank’s (IPPB) request to sponsor postmen and grameen dak sevaks, of the Department of Posts, to act as Point of Salesperson (POS).

The regulator said this while issuing guidelines on a regulatory framework for appointment of postmen and grameen dak sevaks by IPPB.

Set up under the Department of Post with 100% equity owned by the Government of lndia, IPPB intends to leverage the Department’s reach and visibility through the network of 1,55,000 post offices and last mile doorstep banking services enabled through over 3 lakh grameen dak sevaks and postmen. It was keen on distributing third party products, including insurance.

The guidelines, issued by IRDAI Member Distribution Sujay Banarji, said the postmen and grameen dak sevaks will be operating largely in un-banked and under-banked geographical areas and can provide the last mile reach to sell insurance products in remote and rural areas. “This would provide financial inclusion and increase insurance density and penetration in the country which is in line with the objective of the Authority,” the communication said.

On the framework, for supervision of the personnel, IRDAI said IPPB is a corporate agent and may apply seeking permission to sponsor postmen and grameen dak sevaks of Department of Posts to act as POS. In the event of IRDAI granting permission, IPPB will be responsible for all acts of omission and commission of the postmen and grameen dak sevaks appointed as POS.

Laying down a few other norms, including IPPB training and certification of the postmen and grameen dak sevaks and daily reconciliation and reporting of all transactions, the regulator said IPPB may have tie-ups with as many number of insurers as allowed under the IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015 for distributing insurance products.