Posters to promote admissions in government degree colleges released

Collector R V Karnan releasing posters as part of a campaign to increase admission of students in the Government Degree and PG colleges in Karimnagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Collector R. V. Karnan on Friday released innovatively designed posters aimed at promoting admission of students in the Government Degree and PG colleges in the district.

The posters highlighted various undergraduate and post-graduate courses being offered by the town-based S.R.R. Government Arts and Science College and the Government Degree College for women.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the S.R.R. and other government colleges in the district are well known for their high educational standards.

He emphasised the need for concerted efforts to maximise learning outcomes and achieve academic excellence in the higher educational institutions.

He assured to extend cooperation for infrastructure development in Government degree colleges.

S.R.R. College principal K Ramakrishna, Government Women’s Degree College principal T. Srilakshmi and others were present.

(Eom)