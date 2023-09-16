Posters describing CWC as Corrupt Working Committee spring up in Hyderabad

September 16, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Posters describing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a ‘Corrupt Working Committee’ with pictures of all senior Congress leaders sprung up in and around the place where the CWC meeting is being held today.

Banners questioning the Congress party’s stand on various issues including SC categorisation were also tied wherever the Congress party put up party flags and banners welcoming their leaders for the CWC meeting.

The posters and banners carry pictures of the CWC members mentioning the cases against them and their alleged role in various ‘scams’ in the country. Congress party leaders see this as an act of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and rued the kind of atmosphere being created in the State where personal targets have become common. “They indulge in character assassination of other parties to cover up the corruption of their own.”

“Earlier, the ruling parties never opposed or created nuisance, or tried to foil the meetings of the opposition parties but this new trend is being seen in Telangana and it shows the BRS lack of respect for democracy,” a senior leader of the Congress said.

On Friday night the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tore away the Congress posters near the Taj Hotel citing they were placed against rules and causing disturbance to the traffic. The removal of banners and posters was condemned by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka. The GHMC turns a blind eye to the ruling party’s posters during their events under pressure from the ruling party but is active against the opposition parties, he said.

Meanwhile, former Congress presidents, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge have left New Delhi this morning. They will arrive at Begumpet Airport by a special flight and head straight to the hotel.

Tummala and Sharmila to meet Sonia

Former Minister and BRS leader, Tummala Nageshwar Rao is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Taj Krishna Hotel where the CWC meeting is being held. He resigned from the BRS this morning. YSRTP president, Y.S. Sharmila is likely to meet the Gandhis at the hotel. Earlier, she met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shiv Kumar.

First CWC meeting in Hyderabad

The first meeting of the newly constituted CWC will discuss the party’s strategy for the ensuing Assembly elections in five States. It is also likely to discuss the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. The extended session of the CWC will be held on Sunday where all the state party chiefs, CLP leaders and invited CWC leaders will take part.

It will be followed by the ‘Vijaya Bheri’ public meeting at Tukkuguda on the city outskirts where six guarantees to the people of Telangana will be announced by Sonia Gandhi.