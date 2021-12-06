Posted in-charge DIG, Hyderabad Range

Hyderabad

06 December 2021 23:55 IST

Senior IPS officer V.B. Kamalasan Reddy was temporarily posted as in-charge DIG, Hyderabad Range, according to a government order issued on Monday. He would also be in-charge DIG, Nizamabad Range, till further orders. The officer was waiting posting at DGP office.

“This cancels the orders issued placing Y. Nagi Reddy as incharge DIG of Hyderabad and Nizamabad Ranges. However, he continues to be in-charge IG, West Zone,” the order copy read.

