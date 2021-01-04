Postal Pension Adalat on January 28

HYDERABAD

04 January 2021 20:29 IST

Representations must be sent before January 20

The Postal Pension Adalat of Telangana Circle of India Post will be held at 11 a.m. on January 28 through video conference. The link for joining the meet is https://meet.google.com/ebu-qxcz-wtg. Grievances related to pension, gratuity and allied matters of postal pensioners/family pensioners may be submitted by post addressed to “The Assistant Accounts Officer (Accounts), O/o CPMG, Telangana Circle, Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad-500001” so as to reach on or before January 20.

