Postal department’s campaign to open accounts garners good response

HYDERABAD

04 March 2021 00:15 IST

39,120 accounts were opened between February 1 and 23

The Department of Posts has launched a campaign enabling opening of new accounts under different schemes and expeditious settlement of loan and death claims.

Named “Aapke Saath”, the campaign has been introduced in view of the prolonged COVID pandemic induced slowdown that led to disruption in job markets, loss of income and health related concerns and fear, among others. The scheme aims at supporting, sensitising, energising and motivating the field functionaries and would continue till March 31, the financial year-end.

The campaign covers POSB schemes like savings bank and recurring deposits. According to an official release, the Hyderabad region of the department organised 878 Aadhaar camps to help ration card holders to get their mobile numbers updated and a total 1.03 lakh enrolments and updations were carried from February 1 to 25.

Micro ATMs were made operational facilitating the beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu and PM Kisan, NREGA wage seekers and KCR kit through AePS, allowing them to withdraw cash from their bank accounts standing in any bank/branch. Special melas were being organised by the Hyderabad region to help rural households through rural postal life insurance scheme.

In all, 39,120 accounts were opened between February 1 and 23 with active participation of SAS agents, MPKBY agents and delivery staff across 28 mofusil districts of the State. The department requested people to utilise the services being offered in view of the higher or attractive interest rate.