Hyderabad

29 August 2021 21:15 IST

Special postal cover on Sindhu

A special postal cover on badminton star P.V. Sindhu was released by the postal department on National Sports Day to coincide with the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on Sunday. Apart from Sindhu, others present on the occasion were Chief Postmaster General of Telangana S. Rajendra Kumar, director of Postal Services K.A. Devaraj, director of Postal Accounts Sai Pallavi and senior superintendent of Postal Services Rippan Dullet. The covers will be available at Khairatabad Head Post Office.

