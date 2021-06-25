Postal ATMs help farmers withdraw ₹66 crore

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 19:33 IST

Department of Posts which has announced that farmer beneficiaries of ‘Rythu Bandhu’ can withdraw cash from their bank accounts in their villages at no extra cost has stated that about ₹66 crore has been distributed to 1.08 lakh farmers till June 23 across TS.

Wanaparthy with 19,340 transactions and ₹11,98,02,032, Khammam 11,196/₹5,79,06,267 and Suryapet 8,916/₹67,13,398 were in the top three positions. For 21-22 kharif season, micro ATM services have been arranged at 5,794 post offices for making cash payment to farmers and these can be availed by farmers having Aadhaar-linked accounts of any bank from village PO, said a press release.

A maximum amount of ₹10,000 can be withdrawn in a day. For using a micro ATM, farmers can visit the nearest post office with his/her Aadhaar card and mobile, linked to any bank account, and withdraw cash by impressing fingerprint and informing the OTP received on his/her registered mobile number to the post master.

Advertising

Advertising

The micro ATM service is free of cost and is convenient to all farmers during the pandemic. The facility is very useful to the farmers not in a position to visit bank branch/fixed ATM for withdrawal of Rythu Bandhu money during current COVID-19 pandemic. An amount of ₹169 crore was distributed through postal micro ATMs during the 2020-21 rabi season. Farmers are requested to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while taking cash at postal micro ATMs.