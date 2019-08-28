Post TS formation, RTC losses rise by 150%

It has been a rough ride for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) since the formation of Telangana in 2014 — the public transport juggernaut has seen an increase in losses by 150%.

Data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by activist S.Q. Masood reveals that the corporation’s losses in 2014-15 stood at ₹299.64 crore. The numbers in 2017-18 sky-rocketed to ₹748.90 crore.

The response to the RTI query also furnished data available at a time the erstwhile State was not bifurcated. Interestingly, the loss in 2012-13 was pegged at only ₹5.47 crore, which increased in the next financial year to ₹313.90 crore.

Bearing the brunt of these falling numbers is the TSRTC’s Hyderabad Region. Data shows that for the last two consecutive years, among all regions, it has been making the highest losses. In 2016-17, it stood at ₹122.18 crore and the next year at ₹256.45 crore, an increase of over 100%.

With no immediate measures for mitigation being put in place coupled with recent increase in diesel prices for which the corporation is likely to shell out an additional ₹4 crore per month, it appears that the corporation’s numbers will continue to plummet.

Sources with a deep understanding of the TSRTC’s performance said this is not the only cause for worry. What has to be taken into account are the crushing annual interest payments on loans, the increase in dearness allowance to employees, and pay enhancements.

“The interest burden is huge for us. Every year it costs us approximately ₹180 crore,” said a source requesting anonymity. The source also pointed out that salary enhancement during the last revision of pay-scale cost the transport body around ₹900 crore.

Another source said each year, employee dearness allowance costs TSRTC between ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore. “Employee welfare is important and our staff is working hard. There is no doubt about that. But the fare has not been enhanced despite factors of high HSD (diesel), interest burden and salary increases. It is up to the government to decide now,” he said.