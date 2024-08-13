ADVERTISEMENT

Post-transplant patients share recovery journey

Published - August 13, 2024 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad hosted the ‘Second Chances’ event, honouring over 35 post-transplant patients | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad on Tuesday hosted the ‘Second Chances’ event, honouring over 35 post-transplant patients who have reclaimed healthy, disease-free lives. These individuals shared their journeys of recovery and resilience. Director of Yashoda Hospitals Pavan Gorukanti discussed the significant advancements in complex transplant procedures for the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver. Another doctor Vijay Kumar highlighted the importance of early discussions within families about organ donation, to ensure informed decisions can be made during unexpected situations.

