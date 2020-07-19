Post recovery, NGO volunteers turn guides at govt. hospitals

Around eight volunteers from a city-based NGO who have recovered from COVID-19 are guiding people at government hospitals about the process to be followed for patient registration, testing, admission and other procedures.

The NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), has set up help desks at three government hospitals visited by COVID-19 patients or suspects for testing or admission. Considering the rapid pace of virus spread, visitors prefer to walk in and out of hospitals as soon as possible. However, there have been complaints about the lack of sign boards directing one to the registration or testing area, leaving them wandering around in confusion. The issue was published in these columns and taken to the notice of Health department officials who had promised to address it.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari, trustee of Helping Hand Foundation, said that they have established help desks at the District Hospital in King Koti, Government General and Chest Hospital in Erragadda, and Osmania General Hospital. People suspected to have COVID visit these health facilities.

Around 10 volunteers at the help desks explain people how to get registered for out-patient (OP) consultation and coronavirus tests. They clear other queries too. “Many healthcare workers are scared to work in COVID hospitals fearing that they might get infected. It is a daunting task to find dedicated and trained resources. Of the 10 volunteers, eight of them have recovered from COVID-19. Tests were conducted on them and they had antibodies against coronavirus,” Mr Mujtaba said.

After registering at the OP counter, the condition of a suspect is checked by doctors in triage and they decide whether a test is required or not. If it is needed, they are directed to another section of hospital. There are separate queues for OP registration, triage and sample collection. Guidance about these is provided by the volunteers.

Jahangir (name changed), one of the volunteers serving at the District Hospital in King Koti, said that they are focusing on the elderly patients and attendants. “Around four days ago, an elderly man came rushing to our help desk asking if we can expedite the OP registration process as his wife had collapsed while waiting in the queue. We rushed her to the emergency ward, and alerted the doctors and nurses there. Since that incident, we have been keeping a keen eye on aged patients in queues. We provide information about various procedures and also test report collection centre,” he said.

There is a separate process for patients with shortness of breath, the procedure of which is explained by volunteers. They also help rush suspects in critical condition to the emergency ward.

HHF is working with partner NGOs and has decided to request the State government to set up help desks at Gandhi Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital too.