Post-partum mother commits suicide at govt. hospital

Relatives protest, blame it on pain and trauma caused due to infection after ‘negligent’ c-section

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman, who had delivered a baby boy through c-section on December 12 at the Government Area Hospital in Godavarikhani, committed suicide in a toilet on the premises of the State-run hospital, triggering a massive protest by her relatives in the coal town on Sunday.

G Uma of Rompikunta village in Kamanpur mandal was found hanging in a toilet at the maternity ward of the hospital at around 4.30 a.m.

Infuriated over the incident, the relatives of the deceased staged a dharna in front of the hospital alleging medical negligence as the reason behind her extreme step. They alleged that Uma resorted to the drastic step unable to bear severe pain and mental trauma caused by the infection in stitches post-caesarean section due to medical negligence.

The demonstrators sought stringent action against the staff “responsible” for the incident.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased lodged a complaint against the hospital superintendent and a doctor with the Godavarikhani One Town police later in the day. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000