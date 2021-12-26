Hyderabad

Post-partum mother commits suicide at govt. hospital

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman, who had delivered a baby boy through c-section on December 12 at the Government Area Hospital in Godavarikhani, committed suicide in a toilet on the premises of the State-run hospital, triggering a massive protest by her relatives in the coal town on Sunday.

G Uma of Rompikunta village in Kamanpur mandal was found hanging in a toilet at the maternity ward of the hospital at around 4.30 a.m.

Infuriated over the incident, the relatives of the deceased staged a dharna in front of the hospital alleging medical negligence as the reason behind her extreme step. They alleged that Uma resorted to the drastic step unable to bear severe pain and mental trauma caused by the infection in stitches post-caesarean section due to medical negligence.

The demonstrators sought stringent action against the staff “responsible” for the incident.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased lodged a complaint against the hospital superintendent and a doctor with the Godavarikhani One Town police later in the day. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 9:50:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/post-partum-mother-commits-suicide-at-govt-hospital/article38043892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY