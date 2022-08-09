Hyderabad

Post offices on mission mode to display Tiranga

All the 5,214 post offices are selling national flags of 20X30 inch size for ₹25 per flag. | Photo Credit: File Photo
Staff Reporter Hyderabad: August 09, 2022 07:48 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 17:13 IST

The extensive postal network in Hyderabad region is proactively undertaking a series of physical and digital outreach activities across the counters as well as during the postman beats to promote the spirit and essence of the National Tricolor and encourage people to display Tiranga as a symbol of national pride under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

All the 5,214 post offices are selling national flags of 20X30 inch size for ₹25 per flag, and flags ordered online are being delivered on all days, including holidays, up to Independence Day, without additional charges for door delivery.

Selfie boards are also being arranged at all post offices and near culturally important heritage sites like Ramappa, Kakatiya Thoranam, Warangal fort, Bhadrakali Temple, Jainadh Temple, Jogulamba Temple, Wanaparthy Fort, Buddha Vanam near Nagarjunasagar and other places, and postal staff are assisting people in posting their selfies on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ portal.

Special efforts are being made to create awareness and motivate people living under 486 Left-wing effected (LWE) branch post offices to fly national flags, both physically and digitally.

“All officers and staff of Hyderabad region are meeting State government functionaries at various levels and sharing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ activities undertaken by post offices. Awareness activities like organising bike rallies, roadshows, special camps in townships, schools, residential colonies etc are being held by postal staff,” it said.

