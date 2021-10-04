Post of lakes special commissioner created

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 23:41 IST

The government has, through an order on Monday, created the post of Special Commissioner (Lakes), under GHMC for comprehensive management of lakes and water bodies.

Terms of reference for the special commissioner, who will report directly to the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, include preparation of master plan for each lake or water body, taking into consideration its FTL, buffer zone and green zone, managing the water flow into and from the lake scientifically, managing the sewage and construction of STPs, preventing further encroachments, initiating relief and rehabilitation for all the dwellers inside the FTL or buffer, protecting and strengthening the bunds and keeping sluices in working condition, beautification of lake precincts and greenery in buffer area, formation of lake wise protection committees and ensuring their regular meetings, and taking up regular cleaning of lakes.

The special commissioner will coordinate with other relevant departments including Revenue, Irrigation, HMDA, HMWS&SB and others.

The order mandates the Special Commissioner to take up protection, rejuvenation and beautification of the lakes through corporate social responsibility funds by involving corporates, and also work with GHMC or HMDA to link protection and development of water bodies with the multi-storied buildings or upcoming layouts nearby.

The Special Commissioner may also take up lakes outside GHMC, and within ORR which might have a bearing on the 185 lakes within GHMC.