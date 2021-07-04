Hyderabad

Post-COVID outpatient services begin at King Koti hospital

The District Hospital in King Koti, Hyderabad.
Post-COVID outpatient services have begun at District Hospital in King Koti here. COVID-19 nodal officer at the hospital M. Mallikarjun said that general medicine, pulmonologists and psychiatrists are offering consultation services.

There is focus on mental health issues too since a few people suffered from depression and irritability, after recovering from the infectious disease.

General Medicine doctor Mallelli Ravi Kumar said common complaints among post-COVID patients were sleeplessness, general weakness, muscle and body pains, and elevated blood sugar levels. The treating doctors prescribe supplements during discharge.

If anyone experiences health issues, they have to consult doctors about the supplements and dosage to take.

