Post-COVID gap, are school buses fit to hit the road?

Transport authorities checking the fitness certificate and mechanical condition of a school bus in Khammam.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

28 August 2021 00:27 IST

Vehicles of private schools lying unused for over 16 months

The transport authorities have launched awareness programmes involving the representatives of various private educational institutions and other stakeholders in the district to ensure strict compliance with roadworthiness of school or college buses ahead of the scheduled reopening of all educational institutions for physical classes from September 1.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of vehicles of private educational institutions lying unused for nearly 16 months due to the COVID-induced closure of the educational institutions.

The fitness certificates of most of the vehicles of private educational institutions could not be renewed due to the COVID pandemic-led lockdown in recent months, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

In view of the difficulties faced by people in renewal of validity of various documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued an advisory dated June 17, 2021, extending the validity of the documents related to the MV Act and CMV rules, whose validity expired since February 1, 2020, till September 30, 2021, subject to the stipulated guidelines incorporated in the advisory, sources in the Transport Department said.

The transport authorities have conducted awareness programmes with the stakeholders in Kothagudem and Manuguru towns in the last few days to ensure strict adherence to the fitness and roadworthiness of the private school or college vehicles and all road safety regulations.