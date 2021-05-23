Hyderabad

Post-COVID facility by Cyberabad police

A large number of recovered persons are consulting post-COVID oxygenation facility set up by the Cyberabad police at Gachibowli here in the city.

The centre, which came into existence recently, supports the needy and poor patients who don’t have access to or cannot afford to buy or rent oxygen concentrators for post-COVID sustenance of saturation levels till full recovery.

“OxyCare Centre provides oxygen support which is the most sought after service now,” Cyberabad ACP G. Hanumantha Rao said, adding that it is a 50-bed facility. Citizens can call on 080-45811138 to avail the services.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 11:26:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/post-covid-facility-by-cyberabad-police/article34628907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY