Post-COVID facility by Cyberabad police

A large number of recovered persons are consulting post-COVID oxygenation facility set up by the Cyberabad police at Gachibowli here in the city.

The centre, which came into existence recently, supports the needy and poor patients who don’t have access to or cannot afford to buy or rent oxygen concentrators for post-COVID sustenance of saturation levels till full recovery.

“OxyCare Centre provides oxygen support which is the most sought after service now,” Cyberabad ACP G. Hanumantha Rao said, adding that it is a 50-bed facility. Citizens can call on 080-45811138 to avail the services.