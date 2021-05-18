Positivity rate comes down even as tests remain constant in TS

On Tuesday 3,982 new cases and 27 deaths reported in State

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate, out of the tests conducted, has come down further to 5.56% in Telangana on Tuesday as 3,982 new cases, 27 deaths and recovery of 5,186 infected persons were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. in the State.

With the recovery of a higher number of persons compared to fresh positive cases, the number of active cases too has come down to 48,110. The cumulative total of positive cases, recoveries and deaths has gone up to 5,36,766; 4,85,644 and 3,012 respectively, according to a bulletin issued by the Public Health department on the status of COVID-19 in the State on Tuesday.

With the steady decrease in the fresh cases and increase in the recovery of infected persons, the recovery rate in the State has improved to 90.47% against 85.6% at national level. Similarly, the case fatality rate has come down to 0.56% against 1.1% at national level.

A total of 71,616 samples were tested for Covid positivity on Tuesday including 49.9% of primary contacts and 12.2% of secondary contacts of the infected persons. Based on the active cases in a locality, there were 108 active micro containment zones in the State including a highest of 18 in Siddipet followed by 17 in Warangal Urban and 11 each in Hyderabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Warangal Rural districts.