‘Positive parenting vital for protecting children’

Fathers can also be included in child care: NCPCR member

Positive parenting is key to protecting children and fathers could also be included in child care programmes, said National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Pragna Parande on Sunday.

Addressing a workshop called “Aaryajanani – power of the first 1,000 days from conception to 2 years”, organised by Dhastri Mothers Milk Bank, Sushena Health Foundation, Fernandez Foundation, UNICEF and others, she said that integration of yoga and meditation in pre-natal care is important for a child’s development.

“Inclusion of fathers in any care and protection programme is necessary to ensure holistic care and protection,” she said, and stressed on strengthening the rural healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessibility of healthcare to all. She called for more awareness on breastfeeding, nurturing, and infant nutrition, to ensure healthy mothers and babies.

Secretary and commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Divya Devrajan, Ramakrishna Math chairperson Swami Shitikantananda, Aarogya Bharato national organising secretary Dr. Ashok Kumar and others were present, said a press release.