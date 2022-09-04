‘Position yourselves to scale greater heights’

The BITS Ratna Award being presented to Prashanth Palakurthi, alumni of 1984 batch, at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus convocation ceremony.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, held the convocation ceremony for its graduating batch of 2022 where students received their degrees from Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Srivari Chandrasekhar.

The youth need to position themselves to achieve greater heights since the opportunities are aplenty, noted Mr.Chandrasekhar.

At this year’s convocation, 3,070 candidates of 90th Award and 5,777 candidates of 91st Award were given degrees. Of them, 1,057 students received their first degrees, 289 students received their higher degrees and 72 scholars received Ph.D degrees.

The first-degree students who were awarded medals for outstanding academic performances were P. Smriti (gold), Abhishek Mukherjee (silver) and Vikramjeet Das (bronze). Apart from them, 2,962 candidates were awarded degrees in the 90th Award, and 4,467 candidates in the 91st Award from the Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) for working professionals.

This year, BITS introduced BITS Ratna Award and Distinguished Service Award along with the existing Distinguished Alumnus Award. The BITS Ratna Award was given to Prashanth Palakurthi, alumni of BITS 1984 batch. The Distinguished Service Award was given to Captain K. Ravi Shankar (posthumous) in recognition of his exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice for the country.

In the category of Distinguished alumnus award figured Nandan Reddy, co-founder of Swiggy; T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, IAS of 1983 batch Karnataka cadre and Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, founder and CEO of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals.

Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla, by sharing the life stories of Padma awardees like Tulsi Gowda, Harekala Hajabba and Chhultim Chhonjor, emphasised the fact that small changes can lead to a big impact. Vice-Chancellor Souvik Bhattacharyya, in his convocation address, reminded the graduating students of the extremely rich BITS-ian heritage.