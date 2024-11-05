Posidex Tech eyes global expansion, star shuttler Sindhu unveils new logo

Posidex Technologies announced plans for global expansion as part of which the Hyderabad-based customer master data management solutions provider to leading banks and non-banking financial institutions in the country, will expand to North America, the Middle East and the APAC region.

“Leveraging on our vast experience in handling complex data challenges, demands to scale, proud to announce the repositioning, at this opportunistic timing to take on the global market with our robust suite of products to meet stringent data privacy laws and cross border data restrictions,” co-founder and CEO K.Venkat Reddy said on Monday (November 5, 2024).

He was speaking at the unveiling of a strategic rebrand as part of which badminton star PV Sindhu launched the new logo. “Behind the scenes, often without people even realising it, Posidex has been making daily life easier. Whether it’s securing personal data, providing accurate customer insights, or helping businesses understand their customers better, their technology has become an invisible yet essential part of everyday interactions,” she told the gathering.

Banking in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia is similar to what it was in India in 15 years ago. The challenges are similar and the company believes the story resonates very well and there is potential for its suite of solutions, managing director G.T. Venkateswar Rao said during a media interaction.

For its foray into some of the new markets, Posidex Technologies will also scout for strategic partners, Mr. Reddy said.