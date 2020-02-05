Portfolios allotted to new GHMC officials

Following the recent reshuffle of IAS officers, the GHMC has allotted portfolios to officials appointed to it, and also effected a few more postings and transfers.

Proceedings were issued from the Commissioner’s office, transferring Additional Director, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, N. Ravi Kiran, as zonal commissioner of Serilingampally. Though recruited for GHMC, Mr.Ravi Kiran was earlier working in MA&UD on deputation.

Additional Commissioner, Sanitation and Transport, Upender Reddy, has been transferred as L. B. Nagar zonal commissioner. Erstwhile zonal commissioner Sikta Patnaik is now Peddapalli District Collector.

Recently transferred IAS officer P. Pravinya has been allotted the responsibilities as Khairatabad zonal commissioner in the place of Musharraf Ali Faruqui, who is posted Nirmal District Collector.

Another officer Priyanka Ala has assumed the charge as Additional Commissioner (Revenue, Legal & Trade Licence) in the place of Adwait Kumar Singh. Mr. Singh has been transferred as Executive Assistant to the Chief Secretary.

Rahul Raj, another IAS officer, has been given posting as Additional Commissioner (Sanitation, C&D Waste Management, Entomology, Veterinary), and Badhavath Santhosh as Additional Commissioner (Health, Registration of Births & Deaths, Annapurna, Basti Dawakhanas & Construction of New Public Toilets).

The charges for Transport and Advertisements have been shifted to Viswajit Kampati, in addition to Enforcement, Vigilance, Disaster Management and Lake Protection.

Additional Commissioner (Electrical), J. Shankaraiah has been entrusted the subject of Urban Community Development in addition to his existing charges. Jayaraj Kennedy, Additional Commissioner (Finance & Elections), has been given the additional charge of Information Technology and CSR.

V. Krishna, Director, Urban Forestry, will also look after the subject of Urban Biodiversity until further orders, the proceedings mentioned.

All the officials took charge of their postings on Wednesday, a press release said.