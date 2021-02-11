Portal glitches send chit fund operators into a tizzy

HYDERABAD

Portal ‘under maintenance’ for 10 days

All State government departments are competing with each other to adopt information technology (IT) to come closer to people. But, the Stamps and Registration department seems to be having different thoughts.

At least that is the impression people are getting when they are trying to reach the T Chits portal of the department. The portal is not working for the past 10 days. Those attempting to check the portal are greeted with the message saying “we are doing maintenance activities”.

Such technical glitches are not uncommon. Normally, websites or portals having public or specific group interface are restored quickly. On February 1, when the glitch was reported, a message was displayed saying “will be back soon, check after 15 minutes”.

Now, the message says “it is taking longer than expected and check after some time”. Thousands of registered chit fund operators who had to upload all their documents to the portal are in chaos. “We can understand if it is for a couple of hours or day. Taking such long period for maintenance works of a web portal is strange,” says one of them.

Chit fund operators cannot carry on their crucial documentation process without the web portal. From beginning a new chit group to secure release of a fixed deposit amount, all operations are routed through the web portal.

To secure permission to start a new chit group, be it of one lakh or one crore rupees, one has to apply online to secure the Previous Sanction Order (PSO). Different forms too are required to be uploaded. A sum equal to the chit amount had to be made as fixed deposit.

Once the chit group attains maturity, the operator would get back the fixed deposit amount.

“With the portal not working for 10 days, all our works related to fixed deposits, starting new groups are hanging in thin air,” say the chit operators. In fact, they are facing pressure from the chit subscribers for return of their matured chit amounts. For now, they are keeping their fingers crossed and praying silently for the portal to come back into action mode.