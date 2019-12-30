Poorna conquers highest mountain peak in Antarctica

Malavath Poorna, the youngest girl to have climbed the world’s highest mountain Mt. Everest five years ago, accomplished another feat by conquering Mt. Vinson Massif, Antarctica’s highest mountain peak (4,987 mts) on Sunday.

With this, the 18-year-old becomes the first and youngest tribal woman in the world to set foot on the six tallest mountain peaks across six continents.

She has already scaled Mt Everest (Asia, 2014), Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa, 2016), Mt. Elbrus (Europe, 2017), Mt. Aconcagua (South America, 2019), Mt. Cartsnez (Oceania region, 2019), and now Mt. Vinson Massif (Antarctica, 2019).

Hailing from Pakala tribal hamlet of Nizamabad district, her parents work as agricultural labourers and she has been a beneficiary of the new wave of path-breaking curricular and extra-curricular activities beyond the confines of classrooms and summer samurai camps initiated by Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar.

Thanks KCR

“I wouldn’t have achieved these mountaineering feats if not for the solid support of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Poorna over satellite phone to the secretary.

She also expressed her gratitude to Minister Koppula Eshwar and her coach Sekhar Babu Bachinepally of Transcend Adventures for their unwavering support and encouragement.

“Poorna’s expeditions will remain engraved in golden letters in the annals of the world’s mountaineering history. She has proved to the world that girls belonging to marginalised communities can reach the highest peaks on earth, if opportunities are provided. This is a matter of great pride to Telangana and India,” said Mr. Kumar.

He pointed out that the she had accomplished the Mt. Vinson mission with the help of the State government, Transcend Adventures, besides crowd funding.

Poorna is currently, pursuing an undergraduate course at the Minnesota State University, USA., as a fellow of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, USA.

She is also gearing up to scale Mt. Denali, North America’s highest mountain, to achieve her goal of scaling the seven tallest summits located in seven continents.