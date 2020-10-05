Poor show by Telugu students in JEE

Results of the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) for admissions to IITs on Monday saw relatively poor performance by students in the Telugu States.
Gangula Bhuvan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh secured all-India rank 2 while Hardik Rajpal from Telangana was at no.6. Landa Jithendra from Vizianagaram secured 14th rank and Annam Saivardhan from Mancherial 93rd. Except them, none from Telugu States figured in the toppers’ list. Only 15 students from two Telugu States secured ranks in top-100.
Two girl students Gutta Sindhuja (18th) and Kothapalli Namitha (44th), said to be hailing from Telugu families, also figured in the top-100 but it was unclear if they hailed from the Telugu States.
