‘Poor people need govt. help’

Hyderabad

01 August 2021 00:19 IST

Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board, B. Vinod Kumar, said that middle and upper-middle classes have the resources to address their problems but their counter parts from the poorer sections of society need the continuous help of State, and the Telangana government is precisely doing that.

He was addressing the newly recruited junior assistants, who are undergoing an induction training programme at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana. Mr. Vinod Kumar with a sense of pride said that commitment of the government to irrigation, power generation, health infrastructure and job recruitment by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao brought multiple beneficial outcomes for different stakeholders and thereby made Telangana a model State.

He said abundant availability of power and water, transfer of money to accounts of farmers, purchase of agricultural produce, and successful implementation of Rythu Bima Scheme have given a new-found confidence to farmers, boosted agricultural and other activities, and thereby led to the V-shape recovery of the State economy despite the COVID pandemic.

He called upon the Telangana youth to diversify and enrich their skill profiles and take lion’s share of job opportunities in informal sector, which is dominated by workers from other States.

Harpreet Singh, DG, MCR HRD Institute also spoke.