Poor facing eviction in Khammam demand rehab

NCBC member to visit the areas along Gollapadu channel

Perturbed over the imminent threat of eviction in the times of the coronavirus crisis, dozens of poor families inhabiting pucca/temporary houses along the defunct Gollapadu channel in the town are running from pillar to post, seeking alternative housing arrangements and proper rehabilitation.

The Revenue department has started serving eviction notices to remove alleged illegal structures along the periphery of the about 4.75-km-long Gollapadu channel criss-crossing the core areas of the town to pave the way for implementation of a modernisation plan to clean up the channel.

The decades-old defunct irrigation channel has long been lying in a pathetic condition, clogged with garbage at various stretches in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

Agitated over the looming threat of eviction amid the pandemic crisis, some aggrieved residents of Pumping Well Road in the town sent a petition to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), seeking its intervention to save them from the threat of eviction in these turbulent times.

In response to the petition, NCBC member Achary Thalloju decided to visit the areas abutting the Gollapadu channel in the town on Wednesday to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and look into the matter.

He would hold a review meeting with officials in this regard the same day, sources said.

“I received an eviction notice dated August 4 on August 8 to vacate our house located along the Gollapadu channel within a week,” said Veerabhadram, a resident of Pump Well Road.

Similar notices were served on hundreds of families living in the areas for the last 40 years, he said, deploring that the move would bring 1,000 families, mostly belonging to weaker sections, onto the streets.

“Though the authorities issued pattas to many Velugumatla, they have failed to give physical possession of the plots,” Mr Veerabhadram, who sent a petition to the NCBC over the matter, said.