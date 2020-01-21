Pooja Hegde donates ₹2.5 lakh to cancer foundation

Film star Pooja Hegde has donated ₹2.5 lakh to Cure Foundation, which will organise the sixth biennial Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup golf tournament at Hyderabad Golf Club here on February 1 and 2. She also made a fervent appeal to people to donate liberally to help cancer patients lead a new life.

A theme event, Walk of Life, will also be hosted on February 2 evening involving celebrities like badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu, badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, Apollo Hospitals joint MD Sangita Reddy and actress Rashi Khanna.

“I appreciate the foundation for the amazing work and the yeoman service it is rendering in the crusade against the dreaded disease. I am an advocate of love. Love is the strongest emotion and any act out of love can go a long way. Vijay Anand Reddy (founder of the Foundation and director of Apollo Cancer Hospital) is an epitome of that,” the film star said.

Belonging to a family of doctors, Ms. Hegde said she is well aware of the powerful impact a doctor can make in one’s life. “My grandmother is a cancer survivor and the role of doctors in her recovery is enormous,” she said.

Dr. Reddy said they intend to raise money and spread cancer awareness in the society through extensive participation from sportspersons, celebrity figures and opinion leaders. “Cure Foundation, started in 2003, has helped more than 1,300 patients till date. Our attempt is to take state-of-the-art cancer care to the needy patients, especially children,” he added.