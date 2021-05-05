Ponnam ridicules BJP dharna on Bengal violence

Asks the BJP chief to protest at Pragathi Bhavan against State govt.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar has lashed out at the State BJP leadership stating “Bengal is more important to them than the problems in Telangana that exposes their lack of understanding of issues”.

In a statement here, he ridiculed the dharna by BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against the violence in Bengal and advised him to protest at Pragathi Bhavan against the State government for its failure in reaching out to people hit by COVID. “It is nothing but ridiculous for the BJP to ignore the failures of the TRS government but react to some issue nowhere connected to Telangana,” he said.

Is Mr. Sanjay Kumar aware that people are suffering without oxygen availability and life saving drugs like Remdesivir apart from lack of supply of vaccines to Telangana by the Central government? he asked.

He further asked was it not the responsibility of Mr. Sanjay to meet the Prime Minister and request for medical aid to Telangana where the situation is deteriorating. The BJP is least bothered about people’s issues here and it was shameful that the president sits on a dharna for political violence in some other State. “This is nothing but an insult to the people of Telangana.”