Hyderabad

Ponnam questions KCR’s intemperate language

The Congress took strong objection to “there are some dogs” comments of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on a section of the crowd in the Haliya public meeting and sought an apology from him.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said the Chief Minister must apologise to women who wanted to give representations to him. How can he call them dogs, he asked, and said such language reflected his arrogance and frustration over his failures.

It has become a habit, he said referring to Mr. Rao's reported statement denigrating the CM's position comparing it with a slipper.

Opposing the criticism of the Congress, Mr. Prabhakar asked Mr. Rao to introspect and sincerely question himself whether he owed his present post to Sonia Gandhi or not.

"KCR is a liar who will stoop down to any level and it reflects in his behaviour," he alleged.

