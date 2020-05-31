Hyderabad

Ponnam question BJP’s contribution to TS

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar demanded a white paper from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its contribution to Telangana in the last six years.

At a press conference here, he objected to the claims of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy that BJP addressed several key issues of the country, and said the issues taken up by the BJP had only divided the society and there is nothing for the poor people of the country. He said Triple Talaq, Abolition of Article 370 and Ram Mandir issues had only developed fissures in the society than solving the problems of the common man.

He said the economy has taken a nosedive in the last six years affecting millions of poor and middle class people while farmers have been left to their fate due to the faulty policies of the Modi government. The way the Central government is dealing with the issue of migrants showcases how poor the governance is in the country, he said.

Mr. Prabhakar said the BJP is engaged in a fake fight with the ruling TRS government here as it is acting as if criticising the KCR government while being friendly with it at the national level. This dual nature of the BJP is being seen by the people and their acts would be exposed. He asked the BJP leadership to ensure better funding for Telangana if they could, rather than indulging in divisive politics.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:07:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ponnam-question-bjps-contribution-to-ts/article31717699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY