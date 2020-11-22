Ponnam challenges BJP to take action against CM

Hyderabad

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar has been challenged by the BJP to take action against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and prove that he was anti-national as alleged by their own party members.

At a press conference here, Mr Prabhakar said if the BJP was sincere in its allegations, the Union Minister of state for Home G. Kishan Reddy should initiate action. Even BJP national president J.P. Nadda charged the CM with corruption but still they were not willing to take action. “This only shows they are working together,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar charged the BJP with poaching Congress leaders and said it only showed how weak that party was. BJP leaders are visiting the residences of Congress leaders and some of them like former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana and former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy were suspended from the party long ago, he added.

Appealing to voters, he said only Congress was sincere about development. It was Congress that gave Telangana and developed Hyderabad into what it is today.

“I challenge the TRS and the BJP to come for a debate on the city development. But they are interested only in divide and rule policy,” he said.