Ponnam asks BJP to respond to KCR’s MSP claims

Hyderabad

07 November 2020 00:03 IST

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar has asked BJP leaders to respond to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that the Central government has tied its hands in purchasing paddy at higher than MSP or else it would be construed that they were hand-in-glove in cheating farmers.

Mr. Prabhakar, who visited several places in Siddipet and Huzurnagar as part of the signature campaign opposing the three farm bills passed by the Central government, asked BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to respond to the CM’s allegations. “Why are they silent on the issue?,” he asked, alleging that both the State and Central governments were cheating farmers.

He said that the TRS too just protested in Parliament and has been silent ever since and demanded that the CM convene a special session of the Assembly to oppose the central bills as was done by several Congress ruled states. “KCR convened a special session for passing the new Municipal Act but is not uttering a word against the farm bills,” he argued.

Mr. Prabhakar called upon farmers to gather at their respective Collectorates on November 12 to protest. “Come to the collectorates on your tractors or bullock carts to protest as your rights are being snatched away through the new laws,” he demanded, asking Congress leaders in villages to arrange for vehicles for farmers. Siddipet DCC president T. Narsa Reddy and others were present.