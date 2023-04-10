Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy trains his guns on KCR

April 10, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Training his guns on the BRS government in Telangana, former Khammam MP and disgruntled BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday alleged that the persons at the helm in the State were trying to come to power for the third time with a “dubious track record” of “broken promises and misrule.”

Addressing a meeting titled “Athmeeya Sammelanam” in the coal town of Kothagudem on Sunday night, he alleged that Telangana was grappling with eight-and-a-half years of BRS misrule.

He alleged that Telangana plunged into debt trap under the BRS regime and that the financial position of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) became precarious due to fiscal mismanagement.

Around 23 coal workers were killed in various accidents in SCCL coal mines in the last eight-and-a-half years, he said, alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not visit a single family of the victims of coal mine mishaps till date.

The formers Chief Ministers Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu of the undivided Andhra Pradesh used to visit victims’ families whenever a mishap occured during their tenure, he recalled, slamming the BRS dispensation for allegedly remaining insensitive to the plight of the families of victims of various mine accidents in the coal belt.

He said, “The TSPSC recruitment examination paper leak shattered the hopes of lakhs of jobless youth, who were burning the midnight oil in anticipation of jobs for long. The persons at the helm are trying to downplay the paper leak scam in a bid to conceal their miserable failure to conduct the recruitment tests in a fool-proof manner, he charged.

Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and others also spoke at the event.

Scores of followers of Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from the old undivided Khammam district thronged the meeting venue.