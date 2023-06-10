Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reiterates ‘resolve’ to defeat BRS regime in the next elections

June 10, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - KHAMMAM

Former Khammam MP and suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that he will take an appropriate decision as per the aspirations of people within four to five days to accomplish the task of defeating the BRS regime in the next elections.

He was speaking to the media after holding wide-ranging consultations with his supporters from various parts of the old undivided Khammam district, in Khammam on Friday.

Sources said that some of the participants at the closed-door meeting strongly pitched for joining the Congress. Mr. Reddy said his decision would be in tune with the aspirations of people.

“It took so many weeks to elicit the opinion of all sections to finalise my next political move to trounce the BRS dispensation at the hustings,” he said.

Responding to a specific question on which party he is going to join, he said, “An announcement in this regard will be made in the State capital Hyderabad within four to five days.”